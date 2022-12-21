Rams Lost Another Starting Offensive Lineman To Season-Ending Injury

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Los Angeles Rams helmet during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams have lost yet another offensive lineman to the injured reserve.

Starting center Brian Allen was placed on the IR after suffering a strained calf in Monday night's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Head coach Sean McVay announced this move on Tuesday, per team insider Jourdan Rodrigue.

Wide receiver Ben Skowronek suffered a similar injury and has also been placed on the injured reserve.

With this IR designation, Allen joins linemen Chandler Brewer, David Edwards and Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

The Rams offensive line allowed five sacks on quarterback Baker Mayfield during Monday night's loss in Green Bay. The team ranks dead last in sacks allowed per game with 3.6.

Brian Allen has been with the Rams since he was selected with a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's started 32 games for Los Angeles in his NFL career.

With Allen out, right guard Coleman Shelton will be shifted over to the center position. Oday Aboushi will slide in at RG.