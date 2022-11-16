Rams Make Official Roster Decision On Cooper Kupp

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 NFL season with hopes of repeating their Super Bowl success from last year.

Poor play, injuries and a multitude of other problems have the Rams closer to finishing last in their division than winning a Super Bowl. Things went from bad to worse during the team's loss to the Arizona Cardinals over the weekend as well.

Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp exited the game with a serious ankle injury. Head coach Sean McVay announced Kupp would undergo surgery on his ankle and be placed on injured reserve.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Rams made the move official.

"Rams officially placed WR Cooper Kupp on injured reserve today," ESPN's Adam Schefter said.

Earlier this week, Kupp showed his appreciation for prayers from fans.

"Thanks to everyone who has reached out and sent prayers! This is unfortunately just part of the game," Kupp wrote. "Appreciate having a trusted medical team around me. Gonna get this thing fixed, then get back to work to get back to work!"

Kupp led the Rams With 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns this season.