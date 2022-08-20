Rams Offensive Lineman Out For Season After Brutal Injury

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Los Angeles Rams helmet during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The top selection of the Rams 2022 draft likely won't see the field this season.

Guard Logan Bruss left Friday night's preseason game against the Texans early with a knee injury and was immediately ruled out. Now that will extend into the rest of the year.

Per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, "Sean McVay says Logan Bruss tore his ACL and MCL, out for the season."

Bruss started the Rams first two preseason games at right guard after being selected in the third round out of Wisconsin.

The former Badger was a a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 who got nine starts at the right tackle spot after fighting back from neck and shoulder injuries.

In 901 pass block snaps, Bruss only gave up one sack over the course of his college career.

Now the Rams will likely turn to fourth-year man Coleman Shelton to fill-in on the right side. He appeared in all 17 games for LA last season, making two starts.