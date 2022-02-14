Look: A Rams Player Proposed After Winning The Super Bowl

A Los Angeles Rams player had two rings after winning the Super Bowl on Sunday night…

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Taylor Rapp proposed to his girlfriend following his team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening.

Rapp got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Dani Johnson, on the SoFi Stadium field on Sunday night.

“Rams safety Taylor Rapp wins a Super Bowl ring, then gives his long-time girlfriend a ring of her own. What a day!” Lindsey Thiry tweeted.

Congrats to Taylor and Dani!

The Rams topped the Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night.