Rams Players Reportedly Secretly Recruited Odell To Los Angeles

Following yesterday’s blockbuster move that saw Odell Beckham Jr. sign with the Rams, NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated provided some interesting insight into the wide receiver’s free agency process with the Los Angeles squad.

Breer revealed that the Rams front office and Beckham’s camp engaged in discussions earlier this week. LA executive’s reportedly informed OBJ that “we really don’t have that much money to spend right now.” Beckham’s camp reportedly responded by saying, “Odell really likes the idea of going [to LA].”

Beckham’s persistent interest in joining the Rams could be linked to a secret recruiting effort conducted by current players on the roster.

“The Rams players — without the knowledge of the Rams front office really — quietly conducted a recruiting effort. Long story short, Odell Beckham, now a Los Angeles Ram.”

"I'd like to tell you there's something more to this than just the Rams seeing an opportunity to add another really good player to their roster, but that's what it is."@AlbertBreer shares some insight into the OBJ deal 👀 pic.twitter.com/dNieSkMHC7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 12, 2021

While the identities of these player-recruiters were not revealed, some educated guesses can certainly be made.

After the news of Beckham’s one-year, $1.25 million signing broke, star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and recently acquired linebacker Von Miller both openly shared their excitement on Twitter.

Regardless of how the players feel about the move, this signing adds yet another talented piece to a team that’s clearly gunning for Super Bowl title. Joining Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, the Rams’ already-elite offensive attack just got a little more scary with Odell Beckham.

