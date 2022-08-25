Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week.
According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session.
Wolford is the No. 2 option behind starter Matthew Stafford. The former Wake Forest quarterback notched three game appearances during the Rams' Super Bowl-winning season in 2021.
Wolford did not play in the Rams' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving third-stringer Bryce Perkins to play the entire game. He made his preseason debut during a matchup against the Texans this past Friday, throwing for 142 yards on 14/22 passing.
Stafford has yet to take the field for any in-game action this preseason.
The Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a Super Bowl rematch on Saturday night. It's unclear if Wolford will be able to suit up for this contest.