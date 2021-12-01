Rams Release Wednesday Update On Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. may have scored his first Rams touchdown last Sunday, but he also sustained his first injury.Beckham was listed as a limited participant in the Rams’ Wednesday practice with a hip pointer.

On Monday, head coach Sean McVay said he doesn’t believe the injury will keep OBJ out of Sunday’s action against the Jags.

LA’s coach also had some remarks about Odell’s five catch, 81-yard performance in the loss to Green Bay. Telling the USA Today how happy he is with the wide receivers progression since arriving from Cleveland.

“He did a nice job,” McVay said. “I continue to say it but for him to be able to play as many snaps and do as many different things as he is on such a short amount of time that we’ve been together — I think it’s a real credit to his football acumen and how smart he is.”

Sean McVay says that RB Darrell Henderson, WR Odell Beckham Jr. and WR Ben Skowronek all are on today's injury report, but are anticipated to be available Sunday vs. the Jaguars. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 1, 2021

It’s been rough for the Rams over the pasts several weeks. After jumping out to a 7-1 start in the first eight games, LA has yet to post a W.

FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman spoke recently about the Rams’ “superteam” approach to building the roster, saying he doesn’t believe they’ll be able to “get over the hump.”