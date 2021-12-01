Rams Release Wednesday Update On Odell Beckham Jr.

The Spun

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. goes out for warmups.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams walks to the field before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. may have scored his first Rams touchdown last Sunday, but he also sustained his first injury.Beckham was listed as a limited participant in the Rams’ Wednesday practice with a hip pointer.

On Monday, head coach Sean McVay said he doesn’t believe the injury will keep OBJ out of Sunday’s action against the Jags.

LA’s coach also had some remarks about Odell’s five catch, 81-yard performance in the loss to Green Bay. Telling the USA Today how happy he is with the wide receivers progression since arriving from Cleveland.

“He did a nice job,” McVay said. “I continue to say it but for him to be able to play as many snaps and do as many different things as he is on such a short amount of time that we’ve been together — I think it’s a real credit to his football acumen and how smart he is.”

It’s been rough for the Rams over the pasts several weeks. After jumping out to a 7-1 start in the first eight games, LA has yet to post a W.

FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman spoke recently about the Rams’ “superteam” approach to building the roster, saying he doesn’t believe they’ll be able to “get over the hump.”

