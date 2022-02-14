Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56.

Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.

Just moments ago, the Rams released an official injury update on their superstar wideout.

Beckham is officially listed as “questionable” to return to Super Bowl 56.

Rams injury update: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) questionable to return. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022

It’d be a shame if Odell Beckham Jr.’s day was over. It certainly appears to be trending that way.

OBJ did make a statement early on in Super Bowl 56, however. The all-time great scored the game’s first touchdown when he caught a 17-yard pass from Matthew Stafford.

Take a look.

If OBJ can’t return, we’ll still remember the impact he had on Super Bowl 56.

We’ll found out in the second half whether or not Beckham is able to return from his injury.

Catch the second half on NBC. The Rams lead the Bengals 13-10. Los Angeles will receive the second half kickoff.