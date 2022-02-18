The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly requested to interview LSU passing game coordinator Cortez Hankton for their offensive coordinator vacancy, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Sean McVay and the defending Super Bowl champions are on the hunt for their next OC after the departure of Kevin O’Connell to become the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Hankton was hired by LSU just last month. Before that, the New Orleans native and former NFL wide receiver helped lead the Georgia Bulldogs to a National Championship as an assistant under Kirby Smart.

The Rams, who finished the 2021 season as one of the most prolific passing offenses in the league, would certainly benefit from the leadership of a pass-first OC.

Los Angeles is also expected to interview Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London. Assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown and Kentucky offensive coordinator are also candidates for the OC job.