Rams Reportedly Interviewing College Coach For Offensive Coordinator Vacancy

Los Angeles Rams v Indianapolis ColtsINDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly requested to interview LSU passing game coordinator Cortez Hankton for their offensive coordinator vacancy, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Sean McVay and the defending Super Bowl champions are on the hunt for their next OC after the departure of Kevin O’Connell to become the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Hankton was hired by LSU just last month. Before that, the New Orleans native and former NFL wide receiver helped lead the Georgia Bulldogs to a National Championship as an assistant under Kirby Smart.

The Rams, who finished the 2021 season as one of the most prolific passing offenses in the league, would certainly benefit from the leadership of a pass-first OC.

Los Angeles is also expected to interview Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London. Assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown and Kentucky offensive coordinator are also candidates for the OC job.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.