Rams Reportedly Keeping Locker For Odell Beckham: NFL World Reacts
The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly leaving the light on for Odell Beckham Jr.
Per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, "The Rams kept a full locker - plus name plate - open for [Odell Beckham] in their locker room at Thousand Oaks."
Fans reacted to the interesting developments on social media.
"Just waiting for you fam!" a Rams fan tweeted at OBJ.
"They know," replied CBS' Jeff Kerr.
"Bruh signing OBJ and trading for Danielle Hunter/Robert Quinn in November go have the NFL sending the FBI to LA," another laughed.
"Odell is a Ram IMO until proven otherwise. Just makes too much sense. Plan accordingly."
"Can't wait," another LA fan said.
"& it’ll stay that way too…" Rams All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey tweeted.
Could it just be a matter of time?