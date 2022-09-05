Rams Reportedly Keeping Locker For Odell Beckham: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly leaving the light on for Odell Beckham Jr.

Per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, "The Rams kept a full locker - plus name plate - open for [Odell Beckham] in their locker room at Thousand Oaks."

Fans reacted to the interesting developments on social media.

"Just waiting for you fam!" a Rams fan tweeted at OBJ.

"They know," replied CBS' Jeff Kerr.

"Bruh signing OBJ and trading for Danielle Hunter/Robert Quinn in November go have the NFL sending the FBI to LA," another laughed.

"Odell is a Ram IMO until proven otherwise. Just makes too much sense. Plan accordingly."

"Can't wait," another LA fan said.

"& it’ll stay that way too…" Rams All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey tweeted.

Could it just be a matter of time?