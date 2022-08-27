Rams Reportedly Make Decision On Aaron Donald Punishment

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a brawl broke out between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

The two teams were sharing the field for a joint practice just months after squaring off in the Super Bowl. Unsurprisingly, tempers between the two teams flared up.

Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald was caught on video swinging a pair of helmets at Bengals players during the scrum. Football fans all wondered if Donald would face a potential suspension like the one Myles Garrett received for his actions against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019.

That doesn't appear to be the case. On Friday night, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said the Rams will handle Donald's punishment and will keep said punishment private.

At this point, it would be very surprising to see the Rams suspend their star defensive tackle for any amount of the regular season.

However, he could still face a fine from the team.