Rams Rule Out Starting Running Back For "Personal Reasons" In Week 6

The Los Angeles Rams have ruled out starting running back Cam Akers for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers due to "personal reasons," per NFL insider Ari Meirov.

Details regarding Akers' personal reasons have not yet been disclosed.

This is a major blow to a Rams rushing unit that's already the worst in the league. The team averages a league-low 62.4 yards per game as the backfield tandem of Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. has struggled to reach expectations.

With Akers out, Henderson will take the lion's share of running back snaps this weekend. The Rams waived reserve running back Jake Funk earlier this week, leaving recently-signed veteran Malcolm Brown as the only backup RB on the Los Angeles roster.

Akers has 151 yards and one touchdown through the first five games of the 2022 season.

Coming off two straight losses, the Rams will host the Panthers at SoFi Stadium on Saturday afternoon.