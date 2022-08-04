Rams Sign New Wide Receiver Following Injury Loss

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams have signed wide receiver Austin Trammell.

The reigning Super Bowl champions made this move in the wake of reports that starting wide receiver Van Jefferson has yet to recover from the knee injury he played through late last season.

The Rams waived tight end Kyle Markway to make way for Trammell.

Trammell was picked up by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent before the 2021 season. He played just seven special teams snaps before he was released in June.

Through four seasons at Rice from 2017-20, Trammell reeled in 142 receptions for 1,842 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Jefferson underwent surgery to repair his injured knee earlier this week and is in danger of missing the start of the 2022 season.

The Rams' wide receiver depth chart still consists of reigning Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp, new addition Allen Robinson and backups Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek.