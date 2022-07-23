INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams have added another reserve option to their quarterback depth chart.

On Saturday, the team announced the acquisition of veteran signal caller Luis Perez.

Perez began his professional football career with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

In addition to a few stints on NFL practice squads, the former Texas A&M University–Commerce QB also played in the AAF, XFL and most recently the USFL. He suited up for the USFL's New Jersey Generals this past season.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this move by the Rams.

"Gonna miss him in a @USFLGenerals Uni. Good Luck in the nfl king," one fan wrote.

"That’s it. Super Bowl repeat confirmed," another said.

"About time the Rams addressed the QB position," another joked.

The Rams are fresh off a Super Bowl victory under veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford this past season. Returning backup John Wolford and former UVA standout Bryce Perkins are behind Stafford on the QB depth chart.