Rams Sign Veteran Running Back To Active Roster

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Los Angeles Rams helmet during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams have signed veteran running back Malcolm Brown to the 53-man active roster, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The team also placed safety Jordan Fuller and offensive guard Coleman Shelton on the injured reserve.

The Rams have rolled out one of the worst rushing attacks in the league so far this season. With Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson taking the majority of running back snaps, the team averages just 68.5 yards per game.

Brown will join Jake Funk as a reserve running back option. The Rams placed Kyren Williams on the injured reserve last month.

Brown spent six seasons with the Rams organization after he was selected by the St. Louis Rams with a first-round pick in 2015. He suited up for the Miami Dolphins in 2021, logging 125 yards and one touchdown through seven games.

This is Brown's second appearance on an active roster in 2022.