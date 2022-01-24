Rams Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

A Los Angeles Rams star had a brutally honest admission following his team’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Rams stunned the Bucs, 30-27, in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon, heading to the NFC Championship Game.

There will be no Super Bowl repeat for Tom Brady. Will there even be another season?

There’s been some Tom Brady retirement speculation swirling this week. It’s possible that Brady will opt to retire following this season.

One Rams star isn’t buying it, though.

Los Angeles star defensive player Von Miller had a brutally honest postgame admission on the Bucs quarterback.

“Nah, that ain’t gonna be the end of Tom Brady,” he said.

Miller added: “He’s a great guy.”

You have to respect Tom Brady at this point in his career. Hopefully Miller is correct and we’ll get another season or two of the GOAT.