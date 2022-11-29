Rams Wide Receiver Officially Out For The Season

Thousand Oaks, CA - May 23:Rams Allen Robinson II, #1, during the first day of organized team activities Monday, May 23, 2022. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams have officially placed wide receiver Allen Robinson on season-ending injured reserve.

Robinson was unable to take the field for the Rams this past weekend due to a foot injury. On Monday, head coach Sean McVay revealed that this injury would cost the veteran pass catcher the final six games of the 2022 season.

This decision to place Robinson on IR was expected.

Robinson joined the defending Super Bowl-champion Rams as a high-profile free-agent addition earlier this year. He was expected to provide an immediate impact on the Los Angeles offense, but his year was largely a disappointment.

Through 10 games, the former Pro Bowler reeled in just 52 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

This injury designation is a huge blow for a Los Angeles offense that's already without superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The team will now be forced to lean on wide receivers Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and tight end Tyler Higbee.

The Rams hoped to return free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but those discussions have fallen through.

The 3-8 Rams will face off against the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 13 matchup on Sunday.