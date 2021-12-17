Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr Has 1-Word Message For Fans

Earlier this week, Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the several Los Angeles Rams players to test positive for COVID-19.

But now, just a few days later, the veteran wide receiver seems to have an update on his status.

Taking to Twitter on Friday afternoon, Beckham updated fans with a one-word message:

“Negative,” he wrote.

Negative 🤗🥱 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 17, 2021

Beckham tested positive for the virus on Tuesday directly after his team’s Monday night win over the Arizona Cardinals. With OBJ and several other Rams players testing positive, the team was forced to shut down its facilities.

Due to this outbreak, the Rams, who were originally scheduled to face off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, will now play their Week 15 matchup on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

The NFL will hope for more and more quick recoveries like this one from Beckham. With three total games pushed back, several teams will need to get some quick negatives in order to suit up at full capacity this week.

Since his free-agency signing in Los Angeles, Odell Beckham has solidified himself as a key member of the Rams’ receiving corps. After failing to notch a single touchdown with the Cleveland Browns earlier this year, OBJ has now reeled in a score in each of his last three games.