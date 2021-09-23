Randall Cobb Reveals What Living With Aaron Rodgers Was Like

Randall Cobb and Aaron Rodgers have been teammates and close friends for years. So when the veteran wide receiver was getting settled back in Green Bay prior to this season, his quarterback gladly opened up his doors to welcome him — literally.

When Cobb was traded back to the Packers earlier this year, the 31-year-old wideout went to live with Rodgers until his family could move up from Houston.

On Thursday, Cobb went into detail about his living situation at the Rodgers home. He said they watched the Olympics and went over the playbook every night. At one point, Rodgers got so in depth when discussing the offense that Cobb had to tell him to “chill out,” per Packers insider Matt Schneidman.

Randall Cobb stayed at Aaron Rodgers’ house until Cobb’s family moved up to Green Bay. They watched the Olympics every night and studied playbook installs. Rodgers was trying to go over so much of the offense in such short time that Cobb had to tell him to chill. pic.twitter.com/OLHw1dnNaQ — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 23, 2021

After he was selected with a second-round pick in the 2011 draft, Cobb caught passes from Rodgers for eight seasons before signing with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. In his most recent season with the Texans, he notched 441 yards and three touchdowns on the year.

The Houston front office traded the wideout and his three-year, $27 million contract to Green Bay in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick back in July.

According to Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst himself, Rodgers was a huge reason the team landed Cobb in the trade. In fact, he said that if his franchise quarterback hadn’t pushed for it, the team would not have pursued a trade.

Through two games this year, Cobb has logged four receptions for 58 yards.

The Packers will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.