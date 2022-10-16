Randy Moss Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 6: Dak Prescott #4 and Cooper Rush #7 of the Dallas Cowboys warm up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

There's been a not-so-controversial quarterback controversy in Dallas this season with Cowboys backup Cooper Rush going 4-0 in the absence of star quarterback Dak Prescott. But what does Randy Moss think about the two QBs?

During Sunday NFL Countdown, Moss actually made the argument that if Rush leads the Cowboys to a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football tonight, that the Cowboys should just keep going with him.

"If you go into Philadelphia and beat the No. 1 team in the National Football League, man, I don't wanna hear no 'Dak Prescott,'" Moss said.

When his fellow ESPN analysts protested, Moss doubled-down:

"If he goes and wins this game tonight that means he's going to show that he can handle on the road, at home, whatever. Why are we gonna look at Dak?"

Through his 4.5 games under center, Cooper Rush has completed 61-percent of his passes for 839 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. Those aren't world beating numbers, but thanks to the Cowboys' top three defense, it's been more than enough to beat the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams by double digits.

Taking on the Philadelphia Eagles will be Rush's biggest challenge to date.

If he loses, the Cowboys can go to Dak Prescott next week with no reservations. But if he wins, the conversation becomes a little bit more interesting.

Or maybe the conversation doesn't change no matter what happens...