Randy Moss Reached Out To 1 Star NFL Wide Receiver This Week

Randy Moss knows what it’s like to be a superstar NFL wide receiver with a lot of drama surrounding him. Few wide receivers in NFL history – if any – fit that description more than Moss.

Michael Thomas is starting to fit that description, too.

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver has had a tumultuous 2020 season so far. Thomas has dealt with an injury that’s sidelined him for weeks. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star has also gotten into it with teammates at practice, leading to discipline.

Moss wants Thomas to be able to put all of that stuff behind him. The legendary NFL wide receiver reached out to the Saints star this week.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter had the details.

“ESPN’s Randy Moss reached out to Saints’ WR Michael Thomas this week and offered some advice about how to handle this season and how to come back strong for the second half of it,” the NFL insider reported on Sunday morning.

ESPN’s @RandyMoss reached out to Saints’ WR Michael Thomas this week and offered some advice about how to handle this season and how to come back strong for the second half of it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2020

That’s pretty cool to hear.

If Thomas is going to get advice from anyone, few – if any – are better suited to give it than Randy Moss.

The Saints and the Bucs, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. this evening.