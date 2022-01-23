Randy Moss Says Only 1 Thing Would Make Tom Brady Retire

Legendary NFL wide receiver and former Tom Brady teammate Randy Moss believes there’s only one thing that could drive the quarterback into retirement.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday.

Could this be Brady’s final NFL game?

According to reports from ESPN and NFL Network, it’s a growing possibility. Brady has reportedly yet to commit to another season in Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady will mull his future after the season concludes and take time before committing to return to football in 2022, sources told @JeffDarlington and @AdamSchefter. https://t.co/EwsAqI4ACr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2022

What could drive Brady into retirement?

According to his former teammate, it’s simple: family.

Moss revealed that he and Brady talk often. When they are on the phone together, they don’t really talk about football. They talk about family, with Brady often asking Moss about his – and the wide receiver doing the same.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver believes that if Brady decides to retire, it will be about one thing: wanting to spend more time with family.

Brady’s legacy as an NFL quarterback is obviously as secure as it can get. Of course, he could still add a Super Bowl this year.

The Bucs and the Rams are set to kick off at 3 p.m. E.T. on NBC.