Randy Moss Revealed 1 NFL Team He Almost Played For In 2013

Legendary wide receiver Randy Moss played for five teams during his NFL career. As it turns out, there was almost a sixth.

Moss, 43, played in the NFL from 1998-2012. He started his career with the Minnesota Vikings and also played for the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.

This week, Moss revealed on Russell Wilson’s Danger Talk podcast that he nearly played for the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.

“I had an opportunity to come and play with you guys,” Moss told Wilson. “(Seahawks GM John) Schneider tried to bring me off the rack. Percy (Harvin) just got hurt. So I get a call, I’m working for FOX. I’m working out, but I’m not training. I stopped training three weeks prior, because I said you know what, I’m going to keep training because if a team wanted to pick me up going into the playoffs, I would at least honor that.

I said ‘look man, it is an honor, I appreciate it, but I know I’m not physically ready to go and play.'”

The Seahawks ended up winning the Super Bowl that year, defeating the Denver Broncos, 43-8, in a rout.

Moss finished his NFL career without a Super Bowl win. He played in two for the Patriots and the 49ers, but lost both games.

“As much as I would want to have a Super Bowl ring, I wasn’t chasing one,” Moss said.