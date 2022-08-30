Randy Moss' Son, Thaddeus, Was Cut On Tuesday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 14: Thaddeus Moss #81 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs after the catch during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

After pushing for a spot in the Bengals tight end rotation, Cincinnati has reportedly decided to let go of former LSU star Thaddeus Moss, son of Hall of Famer Randy.

The news comes via Pro Football Focus' Ari Meirov.

Moss went undrafted out of LSU after transferring from NC State.

As a teammate of Joe Burrow's on the Tigers' historic 2019 national championship team, Moss caught 47 balls for 570 yards and four touchdowns.

He's yet to record a regular season catch in the pros, but its possible a team kicks the tires on the 6-2, 250-pound TE once he hits the waiver wire.