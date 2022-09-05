Randy Moss' Son, Thaddeus, Was Released On Monday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 14: Thaddeus Moss #81 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs after the catch during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals have released Randy Moss' son.

Thaddeus Moss was cut on Monday morning after he originally made the team's practice squad

Moss originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was previously waived by the Bengals in August of last year before signing on their practice squad.

He even joined the Bengals' active roster on Nov. 27 of last year against the Pittsburgh Steelers and was set to make his NFL debut before he suffered a hamstring injury during warmups.

Before he got to the NFL, he played at LSU and NC State. He transferred to LSU ahead of its 2019 National Championship team and finished that season with 47 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns.

It remains to be seen if he catches on to another team's practice squad this week.