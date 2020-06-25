Who’s the worst NFL team of the last decade?

ESPN’s Football Outsiders decided to rank the five worst NFL teams of the last 10 years. They used their DVOA metric (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) to rank every team of the last decade.

The worst team of the last 10 years: the 2018 Arizona Cardinals.

The 2018 Cardinals were coached by Steve Wilks. Unsurprisingly, Wilks did not get a second season with the franchise.

Arizona went 3-13 in 2018. There have been teams that have won less games over the last 10 years, but the ’18 Cardinals still reign supreme in ESPN’s worst teams of the decade ranking.

The 2018 Cardinals scored 10 points or less in six of their 16 games. They allowed 30 or more points in four of their 16 games. Nine of their 13 losses were by double digits.

The 2018 Cardinals were the worst team of the last decade, per @FO_ASchatz. (E+) https://t.co/GzCHSiVXpH pic.twitter.com/gtU1rfDQDB — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 24, 2020

Arizona started rookie quarterback Josh Rosen in 14 of the 16 games. He completed just 55.2 percent of his passes and threw 14 interceptions. Rosen, a top 10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was traded after just one season.

The Cardinals have since revamped their team, hiring Kliff Kingsbury and drafting Kyler Murray at No. 1 overall.

Arizona wasn’t much better in 2019, going 5-10-1, but the Cardinals showed promise and enter 2020 with higher expectations.

[ESPN]