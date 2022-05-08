Ranking The 3 Most Likely Schools For Bronny James

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bronny James is about a year away from finishing his high school basketball career.

The son of the legendary NBA star is a class of 2023 prospect. Bronny James is a four-star combo guard out of Sierra Canyon in Southern California.

While it's possible that Bronny James will attempt to play professionally right away, perhaps in the G League, he could end up at the college level.

If he does, where will Bronny James commit? Here are the three "most likely" schools right now.

1. Duke

(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

The James family has a longstanding relationship with Duke, since LeBron played for Coach K on Team USA.

While Coach K is now retired, it would not be surprising to see Bronny James end up in Durham, North Carolina for a year (or more).

2. Ohio State

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

LeBron James has often said he would have attended Ohio State if he had to go to college instead of the NBA.

The James family still has major connections to the state of Ohio - and many think LeBron could end his career with the Cavaliers.

Perhaps that will time up with Bronny playing in Columbus, Ohio.

3. UCLA

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 09: A general view of newly renovated Pauley Pavillion during the game between the UCLA Bruins and the Indiana State Sycamores on November 9, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. UCLA won 86-59. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

If LeBron sticks with the Lakers, perhaps Bronny James will want to stay close to home, too.

The Bruins have been on the rise in recent years and have produced a number of top-level NBA players.

***

Where do you see Bronny James playing college basketball?