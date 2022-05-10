Ranking The 5 Cities That Should Get An NFL Team

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

Over the past few days, talk of a potential second team in Dallas has been growing louder.

While it might seem far-fetched, both New York and Los Angeles have shown that having two NFL teams in one market is a possibility. However, other cities are deserving of having an NFL team as well.

Let's take a look at five cities that should have an NFL team next - instead of Dallas owning yet another team. Here's a ranking of which cities deserve an NFL team next:

1) Austin, Texas

As one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, Austin is home to an ever-growing number of sports fans. The city loves its Texas Longhorns, but there is still room for an NFL team to exist.

2) Portland, Oregon

Portland has the Trail Blazers and Timbers, but not much else in the way of professional sports. While having the Oregon Ducks to root for might be enough for some football fans, the college football game is considerably different. Perhaps it's time those in Oregon have a different team to root for than the Seattle Seahawks.

3) London

Over the past few years, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been the subject of relocation. Owner Shad Khan reportedly wants to take the team overseas, but what it London landed its own, brand new, team.

The NFL will eventually leave the continental United States and London seems like a logical landing spot.

4) Mexico City

If the NFL wants to avoid a time zone fracas by going to London, Mexico City makes a ton of sense. The league has already played a handful of games in Mexico and seems poised to expand into a different country in the very near future.

5) St. Louis

This is for those who believe the Rams never should have left in the first place. While owner Stan Kroenke made plenty of money in the move, the fans in St. Louis lost a major part of their lives.

It's time to give them something back.

Where would you put a new NFL team?