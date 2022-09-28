Raptors Are 'Closely Monitoring' Potential Blockbuster Trade

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly eyeing bringing one of the league's brightest Canadian stars back homes.

According to Josh Lewenberg of TSN, the Raptors are "closely monitoring" the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander situation out in OKC, where the Toronto-born star may grow tired of being a part of a rebuilding team.

It's been a pretty quiet offseason up north, as the Raptors haven't made many moves after trying to get into the Kevin Durant business; and are instead choosing to mostly bank on their internal development.

Toronto certainly has some talent, between Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet and a very good coach in Nick Nurse. But two of their three stars could get very expensive in a hurry.

If the Raptors were to land Gilgeous-Alexander, they'd be getting one of the most skilled and lengthy young guards in the game.