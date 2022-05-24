Rashaad Penny Is Dealing With An Injury: Fans React

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Rashaad Penny #20 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Rashaad Penny has struggled to stay on the field throughout his NFL career. As a result, fans are concerned about a potentially slight offseason setback.

According to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, Seahawks head coach Pete Carrol said the running back is experiencing a minor hamstring issue that's kept him out of early on-field activity.

A player resting in May wouldn't often draw much attention, but Penny faced multiple hamstring and knee issues during his first four NFL seasons. Fans aren't surprised to see the 26-year-old dealing with another ailments.

Others were quick to point out that not everyone appreciated Seattle drafting Kenneth Walker in the second round despite its deep running-back room. However, with Chris Carson recovering from offseason neck surgery, the rookie may the team's top healthy rusher at the moment.

After tearing his ACL late in 2019, Penny finally appeared to turn the corner last season. With Carson sidelined, the former first-round selection swung countless fantasy leagues with 671 rushing yards and six touchdowns over the final five weeks. He seemed poise to finally play a featured role in Seattle's offense this year.

It'd be a shame if another injury prevented Penny from carrying that momentum into the 2022 season.