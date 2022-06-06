Rasheed Wallace Likely Joining Lakers: NBA World Reacts

WUHAN, CHINA - JULY 15: Retired NBA players Rasheed Wallace attends the launching ceremony of OYTP (Outstanding Youth Training Program) basketball camp at Incity on July 15, 2018 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images) VCG/Getty Images

Darvin Ham is trying to make a statement with the coaching staff he's bringing to Los Angeles.

According to a report, former NBA star Rasheed Wallace is joining the Lakers' coaching staff.

Penny Hardaway broke the news on Monday morning.

"I asked Penny Hardaway this morning about Rasheed Wallace’s status. He said Rasheed is likely headed to LA to be part of Darvin Ham’s staff," said Jason Munz.

Talk about a score for Ham and the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA fans are hyped up about the Lakers' newest reported staff addition.

"Rasheed saw how Draymond has been working the refs and decided to make his NBA coaching return," one fan said.

"Hmmm… if this is true this will tell you the identity the Lakers want to have next season," one fan tweeted.

"If this is true this is a interesting addition to the coaching staff! In a good way though lol. Idk much about Sheed coaching and X’s and O’s, but he was a great player. Not only can he connect with AD, but he can also hold him accountable!" a fan wrote.

It's worth noting Wallace is a big-time Russell Westbrook fan.

Just a year ago, Wallace called Westbrook one of the best players in the NBA.

The Lakers clearly want a tougher mentality and playing style next season. Wallace is definitely the guy for the job if that's the case.