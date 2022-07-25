Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

WUHAN, CHINA - JULY 15: Retired NBA players Rasheed Wallace attends the launching ceremony of OYTP (Outstanding Youth Training Program) basketball camp at Incity on July 15, 2018 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images) VCG/Getty Images

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A.

Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers. They spent two years together in Detroit in the early 2000s.

They even won a championship together in 2003-04 when the Pistons took down the Lakers in the NBA Finals.

NBA fans were a little confused as to why Wallace changed his mind so fast.

Wallace played in the NBA for 18 seasons before retiring in 2012. For his career, he averaged 14 points and nearly seven rebounds per game.

We'll see if he decides to join another team's coaching staff heading into the 2022-23 season.