Rasheed Wallace Reportedly Makes Decision On Lakers Job

WUHAN, CHINA - JULY 15: Retired NBA players Rasheed Wallace attends the launching ceremony of OYTP (Outstanding Youth Training Program) basketball camp at Incity on July 15, 2018 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images) VCG/Getty Images

Former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace is coming off a strong year as an assistant at Memphis in college basketball. But amid rumors that he's being eyed by the Lakers to join Darvin Ham's staff, will he return to the NBA?

The answer is yes. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Wallace has agreed to become an assistant coach under Ham.

Wallace and Ham have a history of working together. They were both members of the 2004 Detroit Pistons NBA championship team.

This won't be Wallace's first stint as an NBA coach though. He was hired as an assistant for the Detroit Pistons in 2013 under Stan Van Gundy. But he was not retained after Van Gundy was fired following the season.

As a player, Rasheed Wallace was one of the NBA's top power forwards between 2000 and 2008. He was a four-time All-Star and excelled at blocking. His 693 blocks during his eight years with the Portland Trail Blazers are third in franchise history.

But it wasn't until Wallace joined the Detroit Pistons that he finally achieved championship glory. He was traded to Detroit in the middle of the 2003-04 season and went on to beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2004 NBA Finals.

After retiring in 2013 Wallace went into coaching. He had the aforementioned year with Detroit and then became a high school coach in 2019.

Last year he was hired by Penny Hardaway on the Memphis staff. Memphis went on to reach the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Will Rasheed Wallace be a good addition to the Lakers' staff?