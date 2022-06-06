Rasheed Wallace's Old Comment On Russell Westbrook Goes Viral

The internet doesn't let anything die. And with Rasheed Wallace likely headed to Los Angeles to join Darvin Ham's Lakers staff, the former NBA forward's past comments on Russell Westbrook resurfaced on social media.

Appearing on ESPN's "The Jump" one year ago, Sheed went on-record that Russ is "the best player in the world."

Did anybody else just read those numbers that was put up? I mean, goodness gracious, this man is right now -- I gotta say, Russ is the best player in the NBA right now. That's no disrespect to KD, and Kyrie and LeBron. But, aye, right now... what this kid is doing?

Wallace's past statements got a viral reaction from NBA Twitter to start the week.

"Omg."

"ok HAAAAAARD PASSSSSS," tweeted a Lakers reporter.

"This is actually good if Russ is still around.." said a Lakers fan account. "We fans might not like it but it’s good for Russ to have some coaches that believe him like this."

"Yeah keep Rasheed far away from that coaching staff," another user replied.

"Y'all cooked."

"Oh my goodness they’re genuinely gonna run it back," tweeted another.

Rasheed Wallace spent last season as an assistant coach with the Memphis Tigers under Penny Hardaway and previously spent one year on the Pistons' staff.