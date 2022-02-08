Ratings Are Out For Monday’s Winter Olympics Events

The latest ratings have been released for Monday’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, and they’re not pretty.

NBC averaged a total audience delivery of 11.5 million viewers during Monday’s action. That’s down 49 percent from the PyeongChange Games back in 2018.

Austin Karp of the Sports Business Journal has the latest on the disappointing numbers:

“NBC outlets averaged a total audience delivery of just 11.5 million viewers for Monday night’s action from the Beijing Winter Games. That is down 49% from the same Monday at the PyeongChang Games (22.4 million), when snowboarder Chloe Kim won a Gold Medal,” Karp wrote on Twitter.

This isn’t much of a surprise. The Beijing Winter Olympics snuck up on just about everyone. And the coverage hasn’t exactly been top-notch.

It also doesn’t help that the 2020 Summer Olympics were pushed all the way back to late July/early Aug. of last year. The quick turnaround hurt the anticipation.

Another factor working against the 2022 Winter Games is the time zone differences. There’s no doubt America makes up a large portion of the Olympics’ audience, but most of the country is missing key events because of the difference in time zone.

Ratings may increase with upcoming events, but don’t expect much of a surge. The Beijing Olympics continue on Tuesday until closing ceremonies on Feb. 20.