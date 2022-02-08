The Spun

Ratings Are Out For Monday’s Winter Olympics Events

Ski jump in China at the Olympics.HEBEI PROVINCE, CHINA - JANUARY 30, 2022: A view of National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou in the run-up to the 24th Winter Olympic Games, which are scheduled to take place in Beijing and Zhangjiakou from 4 to 20 February, 2022. Zhangjiakou is to host some skiing events. Sergei Bobylev/TASS (Photo by Sergei BobylevTASS via Getty Images)

The latest ratings have been released for Monday’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, and they’re not pretty.

NBC averaged a total audience delivery of 11.5 million viewers during Monday’s action. That’s down 49 percent from the PyeongChange Games back in 2018.

Austin Karp of the Sports Business Journal has the latest on the disappointing numbers:

“NBC outlets averaged a total audience delivery of just 11.5 million viewers for Monday night’s action from the Beijing Winter Games. That is down 49% from the same Monday at the PyeongChang Games (22.4 million), when snowboarder Chloe Kim won a Gold Medal,” Karp wrote on Twitter.

This isn’t much of a surprise. The Beijing Winter Olympics snuck up on just about everyone. And the coverage hasn’t exactly been top-notch.

It also doesn’t help that the 2020 Summer Olympics were pushed all the way back to late July/early Aug. of last year. The quick turnaround hurt the anticipation.

Another factor working against the 2022 Winter Games is the time zone differences. There’s no doubt America makes up a large portion of the Olympics’ audience, but most of the country is missing key events because of the difference in time zone.

Ratings may increase with upcoming events, but don’t expect much of a surge. The Beijing Olympics continue on Tuesday until closing ceremonies on Feb. 20.

