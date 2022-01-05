Ratings For Rose Bowl Between Ohio State, Utah Revealed

The Jan. 1 Rose Bowl between Ohio State and Utah had some strong ratings to match the thrilling action.

The contest averaged 16.6M viewers, which is tied for the second-most viewed game of the season on ESPN. The Cotton Bowl Classic was also at 16.6M viewers, while the Orange Bowl averaged 17.2M viewers.

Those are the three most-viewed games of the season, while the other NY6 bowls averaged 10.7M viewers.

📺 VIEWERSHIP UPDATE: ESPN's presentation of #CFBPlayoff Semis & New Year's Six 🆙 15% over 2020 🏈 3 most-viewed games of 2021-22 season

🏈 Non-Semifinal NY6 bowls average 10.7M viewers, third-best non-Semifinal NY6 on record Full details: https://t.co/UB1KrUPdue pic.twitter.com/T1Y5HAceBk — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 4, 2022

The Rose Bowl in particular was a wild back-and-forth affair. Utah had multiple double-digit leads against Ohio State, but the latter kept punching back.

Heck, there were 42 combined points scored in the fourth quarter as Utah was up 35-21 at halftime.

It ultimately led to the Buckeyes finding their way back in the second half as receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba couldn’t be stopped. He finished with 346 yards and three touchdowns on 15 receptions.

His 346 yards are not only a career-high but also the most by any player in any bowl game in college football history.

The Buckeyes won 48-45 after outscoring the Utes 17-7 in the fourth quarter.

All of these ratings are spectacular, but the National Championship between Georgia and Alabama on Monday will surely blow them out of the park.