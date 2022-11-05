Ratings Revealed After World Series Goes Up Against NFL

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros for Game 5 of the World Series. At the same time, the Houston Texans hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in a Thursday Night Football matchup.

As expected, the crucial Game 5 matchup reeled in more TV viewers.

Fox got 12.768 viewers for their coverage of Thursday's World Series matchup. Amazon got 7.855 million for their coverage of the regular-season NFL contest, per Awful Announcing.

This year's World Series has been particularly intriguing. Thursday's Game 5 came on the heels of a five home run contest for the Phillies in Game 3 and a no-hitter for the Astros in Game 4.

The undefeated Eagles were heavy favorites over the struggling Texans. The game ended with a 29-17 final score despite a tightly-contested first half.

Game 6 of the World Series will begin tonight at 8:03 p.m. ET in Houston.