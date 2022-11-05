Skip to main content
Ratings Revealed After World Series Goes Up Against NFL

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Five of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros for Game 5 of the World Series. At the same time, the Houston Texans hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in a Thursday Night Football matchup.

As expected, the crucial Game 5 matchup reeled in more TV viewers.

Fox got 12.768 viewers for their coverage of Thursday's World Series matchup. Amazon got 7.855 million for their coverage of the regular-season NFL contest, per Awful Announcing.

This year's World Series has been particularly intriguing. Thursday's Game 5 came on the heels of a five home run contest for the Phillies in Game 3 and a no-hitter for the Astros in Game 4.

The undefeated Eagles were heavy favorites over the struggling Texans. The game ended with a 29-17 final score despite a tightly-contested first half.

Game 6 of the World Series will begin tonight at 8:03 p.m. ET in Houston.