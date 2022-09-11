Ravens' 2023 Plans For Lamar Jackson Revealed Today

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 06: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in action against the Los Angeles Chargers during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Week 1 is officially here, meaning negotiations between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have been put on pause for the rest of the season.

Per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, the team reportedly offered the 2019 MVP higher guarantees than a number of big name quarterbacks, but he's looking to land a fully guaranteed deal.

Adding, if the two sides can't come to terms at the end of the year, the Ravens plan to franchise tag him.

Lamar Jackson and the team both mutually agreed to put talks off till after the season. ... Now the team did offer him higher guarantees than Kyler Murray got, than Russell Wilson just got... but he wanted a fully guaranteed contract just like Deshaun Watson got and the Baltimore ravens were just not willing to do that. If they can't get a deal done after the season, then they plan to use the franchise tag.

It's certainly a risk for both sides to let this play out the way it has. But they're sticking to their guns for now.