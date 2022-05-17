Ravens '30 For 30' Is Coming: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 10: Ray Lewis #52 of the Baltimore Ravens in action against the San Diego Chargers during an NFL football game December 10, 2000 at PSINet Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Lewis played for the Ravens from 1996-2012. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Focus On Sport/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN announced a new "30 For 30" that will focus on the Baltimore Ravens.

More specifically, the documentary will focus on the 2000-01 Ravens team that stifled opposing teams with suffocating defense.

Here's what ESPN said about the show:

ESPN Films today announced that production has started on a 30 for 30 documentary that will take viewers inside the world of one of the most notorious football teams to ever play the game. No team in NFL history has boasted, bullied or brandished as much bravado as the 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens. The rest of the NFL hated the Ravens but no one could say a thing, because they couldn’t beat them on the field, especially facing, arguably, the greatest defense ever. Luckily for sports fans, their full-throated reign coincided perfectly with the rise of the “reality television” era via Hard Knocks.

Fans can't wait to see it.

"Greatest Defense of all time! What a time to be alive, can’t wait to watch!" one fan said.

"Been needing an elite football doc," another fan said.

"Can’t wait to watch this documentary and find out why the Ravens let Trent Dilfer walk after leading the team to a Super Bowl; just to be replaced by Elvis Grbac?" said a third fan.

A date for the show has not been announced.