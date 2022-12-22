Ravens Take Another Hit At Quarterback Position

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's not looking like Lamar Jackson is going to be back for this weekend's matchup with the Falcons, and now Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is also making an appearance on the injury report.

Per the team, Huntley is dealing with a right shoulder injury and was listed as a limited participant in today's midweek practice.

Huntley has started the last two games in relief of Jackson, who suffered a knee injury against the Broncos. In those games Huntley has completed 70% of his passes for 413 yards and two interceptions, while also rushing for 87 and a touchdown.

It's been anything but easy for Baltimore's offense since the former MVP went down, but they're still in position to secure a playoff spot with three games to go.

At this point it's not clear when exactly Jackson will be back in the lineup, but it's hard to imagine he won't suit up again in the regular season.