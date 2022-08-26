Ravens Announce Decision On All-Pro Tackle Ronnie Stanley

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens are one of several teams that have dealt with injuries to their offensive tackle position this offseason. But they just got some great news on star left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are taking Stanley off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Per the report, he passed his physical after dealing with an ankle injury that ended his 2021 season.

It's huge news for Stanley, who has missed 22 games over the past two seasons due to injuries. But it's bigger news for the Ravens, who now get back their 2019 First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl left tackle.

It is probably worth noting that the last time Stanley played a full season, the Baltimore Ravens won the AFC North while quarterback Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP award.

After helping the Ravens to an incredible 2019 season, the Ravens rewarded Ronnie Stanley with a five-year contract extension worth $112.8 million that made him the highest-paid tackle in the NFL at the time.

While the team has yet to sign Lamar Jackson himself to a record-setting deal, it's clear who they want guarding his blindside for the years to come.

The NFL season is just around the corner and the Ravens are hoping to make big improvements on last year's disappointing finish.

Will Ronnie Stanley be fully healthy and play the full season this year?