Ravens Announce Decision On Running Back J.K. Dobbins

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Mark Ingram II #21 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after J.K. Dobbins #27 scored a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens fans and fantasy football owners with JK Dobbins as your starter, you're not going to like this news.

According to Ravens insider Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens have ruled Dobbins out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Everyone else who was on the injury report this week is "questionable."

However, it doesn't look like the Ravens will much of Dobbins at all until mid-November or even mid-December right now. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported a short while ago that Dobbins is slated to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss the next 4-6 weeks.

Dobbins is the Ravens' starting running back but has already missed two games this season due to injury after missing the entirety of the 2021 season. He is currently fourth on the team in rushing yards despite having the most carries among running backs.

As a rookie out of Ohio State in the 2020 NFL Draft, JK Dobbins appeared poised to be a superstar. He had 925 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns as the Ravens made the playoffs and won their first postseason game in several years.

But a torn ACL kept Dobbins from playing at all in his second NFL season. Since coming back, it's been more of the same.

Will JK Dobbins play again for the Ravens this season, or should they just shut him down for the season?