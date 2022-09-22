Ravens Announce Encouraging Lamar Jackson Injury News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Baltimore Ravens fans received a scare after star quarterback Lamar Jackson ended up on the injury report.

Jackson played the full game against the Miami Dolphins, but did not throw a single pass at practice on Wednesday. Fans were somewhat concerned given the fact that the injury seemingly came out of nowhere.

Thankfully, the Ravens received better news on Thursday. Jackson was back at practice as a full participant on Thursday afternoon.

"Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (right elbow) was a full participant in practice today. He was limited Wednesday," Ravens reporter Jonas Shaffer said.

Jackson erupted for more than 430 yards of offense and four total touchdowns against the Dolphins last weekend. Unfortunately, Miami did just enough on offense to win in a 42-38 thriller.

This weekend, Jackson and company will be in New England for a battle against the Patriots.