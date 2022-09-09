Ravens Announce Game Status For All-Pro Tackle Ronnie Stanley

Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is listed as doubtful for Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets.

Stanley returned to practice on Monday and operated in a limited capacity, but missed Thursday's session with a nagging ankle injury.

Veteran right tackle Ja'Wuan James is expected to take over at the left tackle position.

Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Week 8 of the 2020 season. He was placed on the season-ending IR after undergoing ankle surgery just one game into the 2021 season. Before his injury issues, Stanley was an All-Pro lineman in 2019.

The Ravens will open up their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Jets. New York left tackle Duane Brown has already been ruled out for Sunday's game with a shoulder injury.