Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson's Official Status Tuesday

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on November 1, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

There wasn't exactly positive news coming out of Baltimore on Tuesday.

According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, "Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) officially did not participate today -- the seventh consecutive practice he's missed."

The former MVP has missed each of the last two games since injuring his knee in Week 13 against the Broncos.

Jackson is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's game, so his status still remains very much in the air as the Ravens try to lock up a playoff spot.

The offense has struggled mightily with Tyler Huntley in the lineup, scoring a combined 29 points over the last three weeks. Thankfully for Baltimore, they're 2-1 in those games. But it certainly isn't sustainable for a team looking to make a deep playoff run.

There's also the matter of Lamar Jackson's next contract, which could be affected by both his injury and his relatively low counting stats.