Ravens Announce Major Addition Before Big Game vs. Bills

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are set to have one of their recently signed players suit up on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Jason Pierre-Paul, who signed with the Ravens earlier this week, is officially practicing with his new teammates. The team released a video to their Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon to show how he's doing.

Before signing with the Ravens, Pierre-Paul was a free agent after he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He spent four seasons with the Bucs and is coming off a 2021 campaign that saw him rack up 31 total tackles (20 solo), 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and four passes defended.

Before that, he played eight seasons for the New York Giants. For his career, he's appeared in 165 games and has compiled 604 tackles (434 solo), 91 sacks, 21 forced fumbles, and 10 fumble recoveries.

He should be a great fit along a Ravens defensive line that was lacking depth.