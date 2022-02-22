After a season filled with injury and illness, the first of John Harbaugh’s foreshadowed changes has taken shape. On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced the hiring of new head athletic trainer Adrian Dixon.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Adrian Dixon as our new Head Certified Athletic Trainer,” the team said in a statement. “… after meeting with multiple qualified candidates, it became quite evident that Adrian possessed all the traits and skills necessary to help us become the best player wellness program in the National Football League.”

We have hired Adrian Dixon as our new head certified athletic trainer.

📰: https://t.co/k0A0L5pavw pic.twitter.com/NX5OAthikv — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 22, 2022

“We were very impressed by Adrian’s servant leadership, his passion for the challenge, and his vision for our training room.” the statement continued. “Adrian will … lead a talented and respected staff of trainers …”

Fans reacted to the announcement on social media.

“WE HAVE A NEW ATHLETIC TRAINER!!!!” one Ravens fan said in all-caps. “MAYBE WE WILL STAY HEALTHY.”

WE HAVE A NEW ATHLETIC TRAINER!!!! MAYBE WE WILL STAY HEALTHY https://t.co/bX5P8tpl9B — Josh Berman (@Josh_Berman123) February 22, 2022

“Thought the day was here…..” tweeted another Ravens fan. “Sigh.”

thought the day was here….. sigh https://t.co/A1aYda6T8p — Jadmflynn (@Jadlynn2) February 22, 2022

“Hooray, now the Ravens will never have another injury ever,” another fan said facetiously.

Hooray, now the ravens will never have another injury ever https://t.co/gMwlFgLH1D — Ryan (@ryanset094) February 22, 2022

The Ravens can only hope Dixon helps the team address the rash of injuries Baltimore’s experienced over the past year.