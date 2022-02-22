The Spun

Ravens Announce New Head Trainer: Fans React

A Baltimore Ravens helmet sitting on a bench.OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: A Baltimore Ravens helmet sits on the bench during their game against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum on September 20, 2015 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After a season filled with injury and illness, the first of John Harbaugh’s foreshadowed changes has taken shape. On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced the hiring of new head athletic trainer Adrian Dixon.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Adrian Dixon as our new Head Certified Athletic Trainer,” the team said in a statement. “… after meeting with multiple qualified candidates, it became quite evident that Adrian possessed all the traits and skills necessary to help us become the best player wellness program in the National Football League.”

“We were very impressed by Adrian’s servant leadership, his passion for the challenge, and his vision for our training room.” the statement continued. “Adrian will … lead a talented and respected staff of trainers …”

Fans reacted to the announcement on social media.

“WE HAVE A NEW ATHLETIC TRAINER!!!!” one Ravens fan said in all-caps. “MAYBE WE WILL STAY HEALTHY.”

 

“Thought the day was here…..” tweeted another Ravens fan. “Sigh.”

“Hooray, now the Ravens will never have another injury ever,” another fan said facetiously.

The Ravens can only hope Dixon helps the team address the rash of injuries Baltimore’s experienced over the past year.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.