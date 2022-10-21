Ravens Announce Promising Update On Star Tight End Mark Andrews

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 19: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates his touchdown reception with Marquise Brown #5 in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Despite some injury fears earlier in the week, it appears that key members of the Baltimore Ravens offense are on the mend. Tight end Mark Andrews certainly is.

According to ESPN Ravens insider Jamison Hensley, Andrews returned to practice on Friday. He had missed the first two practices of the week with a knee injury.

We'll find out later today just how much Andrews did practice, but it bodes very well for his availability against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday.

Andrews is the Ravens' leading receiver by a sizable margin. He has 39 receptions for 455 yards and five touchdowns - all of which lead the team.

Mark Andrews has done a great job of staying healthy in his five years with the team. He has missed only three games in his first four seasons, making two Pro Bowls in the process.

But consistency for the Ravens as a team has been hard to come by. The team has alternated wins and losses in each of their first six games. Their last three have been among their most underwhelming, losing two of three and only narrowly beating the rival Cincinnati Bengals.

If the Ravens want to emerge as a real contender this season, they need to find that consistency - and fast.

As for Andrews, we're all watching and waiting to see what his final status for Sunday is.