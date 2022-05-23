Ravens Announce Signing Of Former Navy Football Star

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 12: A member of the Navy Midshipmen cheer squad celebrates the touchdown in the second quarter against the Army Black Knights at Lincoln Financial Field on December 12, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

One of the top players for the Navy Midshipmen is getting an NFL opportunity close to Annapolis after signing a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

On Monday, the Ravens announced the signing of linebacker Diego Fagot to a UDFA contract. Fagot was a three-year starter at Navy, during which he proved to be a tackling machine.

As a sophomore in 2019, Fagot had 100 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pick six in 13 games. His production would be comparable over the next two years.

In four years at Navy, Fagot would record 282 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 tackles and six forced fumbles in 42 games. He was a two-time First-Team All-AAC selection.

Diego Fagot went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft but was granted permission by the U.S. Department of Defense to pursue a professional career. He tried out for the Ravens during their recent rookie minicamp and got a contract offer afterwards.

But making the final 53-man roster won't be easy. Fagot wasn't the only UDFA middle linebacker that the Ravens signed. He'll likely be competing against Michigan's John Ross and Auburn's Zakoby McClain throughout training camp.

That said, the Ravens defense had an unusually down year in 2022. Perhaps Diego Fagot is the new blood that will help Baltimore return to their usual, defensively dominant selves.

