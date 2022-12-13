Ravens Announce Tyler Huntley's Status On Tuesday

The Ravens were forced to roll out their third-string quarterback option after backup Tyler Huntley suffered a concussion during Sunday's Week 14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team announced an update regarding Huntley's status on Tuesday.

The primary backup was a limited participant in today's walkthrough, estimating his participation in a live practice.

Lamar Jackson, who suffered a sprained PCL in Week 13, did not participate in today's walkthrough.

Given his limited participation in today's practice, it appears Huntley is trending toward being available for Saturday's Week 15 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. If Jackson is unable to take the field, Huntley will likely notch another start for the Ravens.

Third-string QB Anthony Brown stepped in for Huntley this past weekend.